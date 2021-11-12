Fossil fuels and finance take centre stage in COP26 final day

Steam rising on November 12, 2021 from cooling towers of the power generating plants in Singleton town, some 70km (43 miles) from Newcastle, the world's largest coal exporting port. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Two weeks of negotiations among nearly 200 countries are approaching a climax with a number of key issues still unresolved.
  • Australia's conservative leaders have defied calls for urgent climate action, boasting they will sell coal for as long as anyone is buying, but in the country's carbon heartland, locals are already preparing for life beyond fossil fuels

A new draft COP26 statement called on nations to ease reliance on fossil fuels and boost funding to help vulnerable nations face the climate crisis as talks entered their final hours on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.