Latest developments in Israel-Hamas war

Israel and Hamas fought on Sunday for a third day since a seven-day truce expired.

Hamas militants from Gaza launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, according to Israeli officials.

In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and began an air, sea and ground offensive that has killed more than 15,200 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza's Hamas government.

During the week-long pause in fighting, Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.

Twenty-five other captives, mostly Thais, were also freed under separate arrangements.

The Israeli army said 137 hostages were still being held in Gaza.

On day 58 of the war, here are five key developments from the past 24 hours:

At least 160 killed in two strikes

The United Nations humanitarian agency (OCHA) said that at least 160 Palestinian fatalities were reported in two incidents in northern Gaza Saturday: the bombing of a six-storey building in Jabalia refugee camp, and of an entire block in a Gaza City neighbourhood.

"Prior to the bombings, Israeli forces dropped leaflets ordering the evacuation of these areas," OCHA said in a report.

Hamas militants killed

In a summary of activity issued on Sunday, Israel's military said a drone strike had "eliminated" five Hamas militants. In addition, fighter jets and helicopters had struck "tunnel shafts, command centres and weapons storage facilities" while naval forces hit Hamas-linked vessels, it said.

More internally displaced

In a new estimate, OCHA said about 1.8 million people -- roughly 75 percent of Gaza's population -- are internally displaced, up from an earlier figure of 1.7 million.

"However, obtaining an accurate count is challenging," OCHA said in a report.

'Unimaginable conditions'

A World Health Organization team visited Nasser hospital in the southern Gaza Strip and found it packed with 1,000 patients -- three times its capacity, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

"Patients were receiving care on the floor, screaming in pain," Tedros wrote. These conditions are "unimaginable for the provision of health care".

Negotiators withdrawn

Israel said Saturday it was pulling its Mossad negotiators out of Qatar, which is mediating efforts to secure a renewed pause in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mossad and its United States counterpart, the Central Intelligence Agency, had joined those talks.