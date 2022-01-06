Meghan Markle wins £1 token damages from UK media group

Meghan Markle

By  AFP

Meghan Markle, wife to Prince Harry, has won nominal damages of £1 from one of Britain's biggest newspaper groups after an appeals court ruled in her favour over a privacy case.
The sum, equating to $1.40 or 1.20 euros, is payable by Associated Newspapers for misuse of private information, and it will also have to pay a "confidential sum" for infringing her copyright. 
A spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex said the sum for copyright infringement was "substantial" and would be donated to charity.

