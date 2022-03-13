Millions locked down as China wrestles worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years

A resident undergoes a nucleic acid test for the Covid-19 coronavirus in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on March 11, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the latest flare-up, driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant and a spike in asymptomatic cases, is challenging that approach.

Millions of people across China endured lockdowns on Sunday as virus cases doubled to nearly 3,400 and anxiety mounted over the resilience of the country's 'zero-Covid' approach in the face of the worst outbreak in two years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.