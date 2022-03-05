North Korea fires ballistic missile ahead of South's election

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in. PHOTO/COMBO

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Pyongyang has clearly "decided to prioritise their own military agenda regardless of what South Korea thinks."

North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile Saturday, Seoul's military said, continuing this year's record-breaking blitz of weapons tests with a launch just days before South Korea's presidential election.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.