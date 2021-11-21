One dead in Jerusalem shooting, attacker killed

There was a serious shooting attack in the Old City of Jerusalem, Sunday morning. PHOTO/COURTESY 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Police said the attacker had fired a "Carlo-type weapon", a type of submachine gun.

A militant of the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement opened fire Sunday in Jerusalem's Old City, killing one person and wounding three before he was shot dead, Israeli officials, police and medics said.

