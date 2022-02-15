Plastic, chemical pollution beyond planet's safe limit - Study

Kaveera and plastic bottles are the leading cause of blocked sewers in Kampala suburbs. PHOTO BY STEPHEN WANDERA.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Regardless of how much effort is made during the production or waste management phase, production volumes need to come down.

The torrent of man-made chemical and plastic waste worldwide has massively exceeded limits safe for humanity or the planet, and production caps are urgently needed, scientists have concluded for the first time.

