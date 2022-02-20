Queen Elizabeth catches 'mild' Covid- palace

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (L) speaks with incoming Defence Service Secretaries Major General Eldon Millar (R) during an in-person audience at the Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on February 16, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor

Britain's 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence, aides said.
The news comes after Prince Charles, the queen's eldest son and heir, tested positive on February 10, two days after meeting his mother at Windsor. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.