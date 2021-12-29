Rapid Covid tests not as accurate with Omicron: US regulator

A woman holds a handmade doll depicting Covid-19 Omicron variant in Managua, on December 27, 2021. The dolls are burned at midnight on December 31 as a tradition of saying goodbye to the old year and welcoming the new. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Early data suggests that antigen tests do detect the Omicron variant but may have reduced sensitivity.

Rapid Covid home tests are more likely to give a false negative with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant compared to earlier strains, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Tuesday.

