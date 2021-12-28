WHO warns of Omicron overload as China, Europe impose new curbs

In this file photo taken on November 27, 2021 Travellers queue at a check-in counter at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on November 27, 2021, after several countries banned flights from South Africa following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant Omicron. PHOTO/AFP

  • The surges in many countries have been propelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems even though early studies suggest it sparks milder disease, as China and Germany brought back tough restrictions to stamp out new infection surges.

