Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022, shows a closer view of the northern section of a convoy with more than 100 vehicles in this small section of road, southeast of Ivankiv, Ukraine. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday as fears grew the invading forces were set to launch devastating assaults aimed at taking control of Kyiv and other major cities.
Satellite images showed a long build-up of armoured vehicles and artillery starting 29 kilometres (18 miles) north of the city, as Moscow defied mounting global pressure and a wave of international sanctions that have smashed Russia's economy.

