Six-time PM Wickremesinghe wins Sri Lanka presidency

Sri Lankan President elect Ranil Wickremesinghe. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

By  AFP

  • Crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's divisions had come to an end, the country's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday after he was elected.

Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday overwhelmingly elected as president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the crisis-wracked country and resigned last week.

Official results showed Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three -- giving him an absolute majority on first preferences.

"Our divisions are now over," he said in an acceptance speech to parliament after legislators elected him head of state.

