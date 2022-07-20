Six-time PM Wickremesinghe wins Sri Lanka presidency
What you need to know:
- Crisis-wracked Sri Lanka's divisions had come to an end, the country's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe said Wednesday after he was elected.
Sri Lanka's six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Wednesday overwhelmingly elected as president to replace Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the crisis-wracked country and resigned last week.
Official results showed Wickremesinghe polled 134 votes in a three-cornered parliamentary vote, with his main opponent Dullas Alahapperuma getting 82 and leftist Anura Dissanayake just three -- giving him an absolute majority on first preferences.
"Our divisions are now over," he said in an acceptance speech to parliament after legislators elected him head of state.
#Developing story...