Taliban arrest Afghan professor after criticism

A man uses his mobile phone to read news reporting on the arrest of a prominent Afghan university professor Professor Faizullah Jalal, who openly criticised the Taliban's hardline regime, in Kabul on January 9, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted that Jalal had made statements on social media in which he was "trying to instigate people against the system".

A prominent Afghan university professor and open critic of the Taliban's hardline regime has been arrested in Kabul, with his daughter on Sunday saying she now fears for his safety.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.