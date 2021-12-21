Taliban prepare new Afghan budget without foreign aid

Head of the Taliban delegation, deputy prime minister Abdul Salam Hanafi (C) and other Taliban officials arrive at the President Hotel to attend an international conference on Afghanistan in Moscow on October 20, 2021. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Global donors suspended financial aid when the Taliban seized power in August and Western powers also froze access to billions of dollars in assets held abroad. 

Afghanistan's finance ministry under the Taliban government has prepared a draft national budget that, for the first time in two decades, is funded without foreign aid, a spokesman said.

