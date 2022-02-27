Trump praises Putin, revives election lies at conservative forum 

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 26, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Trump had been expected to lay out a forward-looking "vision for America," according to organizers, as the Republicans look to take back control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

Donald Trump emerged from political exile Saturday to blast President Joe Biden and NATO over the Ukraine crisis and reprise his false claims of a stolen 2020 election in a speech to grassroots Republicans.
Speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, the former president spent 86 minutes reprising many of his favorite applause lines, assailing the "radical left" and its "witch hunt" against him.

