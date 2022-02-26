Turkey urges Russia to end Ukraine attack

Ukrainian service members are seen at the site of a fighting with Russian raiding group in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv in the morning of February 26, 2022, according to Ukrainian service personnel at the scene. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

Turkey has found itself in a balancing act between Russia and Ukraine, with which it has friendly ties. Ankara is highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies. 

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu asked Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to end the attack on Ukraine during a phone call on Saturday, a Turkish diplomatic source said. 
Ankara has repeatedly called the Russian invasion of Ukraine "unacceptable" and offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv. 
Cavusoglu told Lavrov that further military escalation would not benefit anyone, the source, who wished to remain anonymous, said. 

