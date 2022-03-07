Ukraine parades captured Russian soldiers for cameras

A serviceman of the Ukrainian Military Forces walks in front of a tank following fighting against Russian troops and Russia-backed separatists near Zolote village, Lugansk region on March 6, 2022. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Ukrainian military has set up a website to arrange for the mothers of captured Russian soldiers to come to pick them up in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has paraded captured Russian soldiers before the media and made them recite repentances for their invasion, prompting the Red Cross to warn prisoners must not be mistreated.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.