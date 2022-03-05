Ukrainian city empties as Russia blasts path to Kyiv

People cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, during heavy shelling and bombing on March 5, 2022, 10 days after Russia launched a military in vasion on Ukraine. Photo  / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The industrial town of 300,000 sits across the path chosen by a Russian invading army for its advance on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and it has paid a steep price for resisting the assault.

Every gust of wind loosens another pane of glass, another lump of rubble, sending debris crashing into the streets of Chernihiv, scattering surviving civilians as they navigate their devastated city.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.