China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans

A banner that reads "We stand with Ukraine" is held up outside Goodison Park ahead of English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2022. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the acts of its close partner Moscow.

The Chinese rights holders of the English Premier League are not airing its football matches this weekend, schedules show, with the games expected to show solidarity with Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

