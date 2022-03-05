Strategic Ukrainian port Mariupol 'blockaded' by Russian forces

This screen grab obtained from a handout video released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 4, 2022, shows a destroyed Ukrainian army tank in the settlement of Gnutovo outside Mariupol. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Russia's defence ministry announced a ceasefire Saturday to allow residents of two Ukrainian cities that were surrounded by Russian forces, including the strategic port city of Mariupol, to evacuate. 

Ukraine's strategic port city of Mariupol is under a "blockade" by Russian forces after days of "ruthless" attacks, its mayor said on Saturday, calling for the establishment of a humanitarian corridor. 

