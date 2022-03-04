Museveni meets Russian envoy

President Museveni waves to Russian Ambassador Vladlen Semivolos at State House Entebbe yesterday. PHOTO / PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • But Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, a former presidential aspirant and leader of the opposition National Unity Platform, condemned the government’s neutrality and seeming support for Russia.

President Museveni yesterday met the ambassador of the Russian Federation to Uganda, Mr Vladlen Semivolos, a day after the UN General Assembly voted to reprimand Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

