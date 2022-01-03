US air travel still messy, with another 2,600 flights scrapped

Travelers make their way through Miami International Airport on December 28, 2021 in Miami, Florida. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • On Saturday, poor weather, much of it linked to Winter Storm Frida, forced Southwest to cancel 490 flights, most of them in the center-north states south of the Great Lakes and reaching west to the Great Plains. 

Americans returning home from holiday travel had to battle another day of airport chaos Sunday, with more than 2,600 flights cancelled due to bad weather or airline staffing woes sparked by a surge in Covid cases.

