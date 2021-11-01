What next for Covid after five million deaths?

COVID-19 burial team seen carrying a casket containing the remains of a virus victim in Masaka, Uganda recently. PHOTO/WHO 

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The true number of fatalities is believed to be far higher than the five million based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.
  • The World Health Organization estimates the overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records due to the excess mortality linked to Covid-19.

With the world poised to hit more than five million people officially dead from the coronavirus, experts tell AFP the pandemic's future path will depend greatly on vaccinations.

