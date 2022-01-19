World tourism won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024, says UN

Travellers arrive at Entebbe International Airport on June 19, 2021 during the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected the tourism sector. PHOTO/RACHEL MABALA

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Most experts say they do not foresee a return to pre-pandemic levels until at least 2024, UN said. 

Tourism arrivals around the world are not expected to return to their pre-pandemic levels until 2024 at the earliest, the World Tourism Organization said Tuesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.