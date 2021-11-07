Alan Tacca

|

Tacca

Prime

Has Museveni taken and enlarged Omugabe’s magic?

By  Alan Tacca

What you need to know:

  • In his October 28 broadcast, President Museveni recalled his encounter with some village women after Milton Obote abolished kingdoms in 1966. The women could not imagine an Ankole without Omugabe. Museveni taught them about a new Ankole, with them as ‘wealth creators’; just like his desired Uganda.

Ugandans steal anything. ‘Big’ people steal half the money budgeted for constructing roads. ‘Small’ people steal the road signs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.