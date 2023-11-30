Will newspapers, books die together or live separately?

What has given books a lifeline and what can newspapers learn from it to survive the 4th Industrial revolution? I chanced upon an essay on USA’s Paper and Packaging Board (P+PB), https://www.howlifeunfolds.com/learning-education/7-scientific-benefits-reading-printed-books

The essay referenced several studies. Below are the seven points (edited short):

· Readers of print books absorb and remember more of the plot than readers of e-books do. Print readers also scored higher in other areas, such as empathy, immersion in the book, and understanding of the narrative.

· Children between the ages of three and five had lower comprehension of the story when their parents read to them from an e-book as opposed to a print book.

·Many jobs require one to stare at a computer screen all day, so books give the eye a break. Electronic books can cause screen fatigue, which may lead to blurred vision, redness, dryness and irritation. With print books, you don’t have to worry about any of that.

· Engagement and brain activity that comes with reading can help one drift off to sleep but the blue screen light can toy with melatonin levels and circadian cycles, making it harder to fall asleep and making one feel groggier when they wake up. So if you’re hoping to get a good night’s rest, stick with print.

· Students who have books at home are more likely to score higher on tests. This is because it encourages children to read for fun and talk to their parents about what they’ve learned, which only stands to benefit them in the classroom.

·One recent study of college students showed that 92 percent of participants preferred actual books that they can hold and touch and leaf through whenever they please. In particular they enjoy the smell of books. Scientists who have analysed the chemical composition of old books found that the pages contain hints of vanilla as well as grassy notes. Studies have also shown that books can make us happier, inspire us to travel, and encourage us to make life-changing decisions.

******

While a lot of what goes for books above also goes for newspapers, what was not stated is that the content of books is often exclusive. You cannot get it on social media! Newspaper content, on the other hand, is not exclusive; it is all over social media, blogs, vlogs, etc.