These are the times and seasons of Bobi Wine

Mr Charles Onyango-Obbo

Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • With Museveni, they loved and followed him. With Besigye, they believed and fell behind him. With Bobi Wine, they adore him and be damned.