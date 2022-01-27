Prime

How Mutebile managed politics, economics

Author: Mr Karoli Ssemogerere is an Attorney-at-Law and an Advocate.

By  Karoli Ssemogerere

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mutebile was as outspoken as he was soft spoken.
  • Inside the Central Bank, he was seen as a decisive figure but the administrative details of Mr Mutebile’s tenure are best saved for another day.  

The Governor Bank of Uganda Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, 72, died on Sunday in Nairobi, Kenya, after a long illness. Mr Mutebile, an acolyte of Makerere student politics, was the first appointee to head both the Treasury and the Central Bank. Mr Mutebile first appointed in 2001 served for 21 years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.