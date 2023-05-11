Managing outbursts in public life, the end of personable communications

Why is everyone angry? The public are angry with their leaders. The leaders are angry with their subordinates. Rank and file workers angry with their bosses. Walking into a court room, you may find that the Judge may have been attacked by a mosquito last night which led them grazing at everyone in the court room. In a court appearance in the United States, the Judge was really angry that my Apple phone kept on going off with message alerts a safety requirement in the 24-hour world we live in. If she could she could have lynched me gangster style.



In Uganda, we have similar outbursts. The ongoing 2021 bust-up at the Supreme Court has left the most senior justice at the Supreme Court perilously close to losing all retirement benefits due to her if she is removed from office under the Administration of Justice Act, 2020.

After the brazen execution of the Minister of State of Labour earlier last week, it was the turn of the v-loggers, bloggers, self-published, creators and purveyors of content to comment about the tragedy. The convergence of communications means, all devices can deliver real-time communications, phone, television, outdoor displays. Everyone weighed, unfortunately a leading voice from this estate, was gunned down just a few days later after vilifying the dead Minister.

Isn’t this a breakdown of communications, or a symptom of something worse, deterioriating mental health? What happened to the casual, “how are you doing?” Why must the phone call start with instructions. My physician takes time after we talk to sum up whether I sounded stressed, alive, upbeat, jovial or healthy. I will do the same for him. Today, people are surprised when you call them after a long time simply to say hullo. Its old fashioned. Everyone wants you to listen, no choice to the latest rantings on the internet about the occupants of No. 1 in Nakasero.

But this anger is building, separate from nation-on- nation conflicts, economic struggles. People are angry, victims of twenty-four news cycle stronger on the adjectives than content itself. All over the world, angry people are picking up guns to shoot like its popcorn. Every spring, guns pop up in America creating the latest gun massacre only now that its year-round.

In Uganda, private Sabiti had pay issues behind him but for most of the others it is anger nurtured on the internet.

In my LLB class blog, the postings can overwhelm the phone, this week, a post showed someone in Wakyato, Nakaseke shooting cows dead. But again, he had a captive audience of 77.

In Kenya, a pastor committed his own type of violence starving his members to dead, so that they could reach God much faster.

Attacking the holy grails of this communication that makes billions for vendors of broadband is not easy. In one workplace, it was noted, people closed their doors around 6 pm to tune into one of the internet loudmouths. It reminded me of how influential their counterparts like Rush Limbaugh, Bill O’Reilly or even Tucker Carlson held sway over their audiences. At least one of the trolls in Uganda has sworn off any political statements, she has probably bought herself one big tube of toothpaste to do that.

There is a shrinking view out there, if you are angry, you write a book. It is a more dignified way to express your point of view, even though libel actions may bankrupt you. Retired Justice George William Kanyeihamba is good at this. Then there is now the growing battlefront that has enriched the book shelves in our bookstores.

The Nabagereka of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda Luswata got the better of the silent animosity of the traditionalists at the Kabaka’s court by writing a well-received memoir. CJ Emeritus Bart Katureebe has also written his story.