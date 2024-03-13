About social media exhibitions

As many reports have documented, nationwide, the space for civic space is shrinking: Government, political leaders, security organs and sadly corporate actors are increasingly restricting fundamental freedoms and repressing any form of dissent. In the context of political, social, economic development and transformation, many Ugandans are being tortured, ravaged in detentions, and many civilians are being tried in military courts and others. Amidst all these threats, Ugandans must remain brave to create an environment for enjoyment of inherent rights.

Many challenges faced by ordinary Ugandans are being exhibited in the ongoing famous exhibitions spearheaded by Jim Spire Ssentongo, Godwin Toko, Agather Atuhaire, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija and others. These Ugandans are doing the most important role in keeping the State and other non-state actors in check and ensuring that the State and the non-state actors not only protect, but also promote human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people of Uganda.

This is exactly what Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHCR), development partners and other agencies should be doing, nonetheless we need braver Ugandans to hold government institutions accountable.

In the context of development projects, community members and people expressing concerns, voicing their opinion, or sharing information are often threatened, criminalized, attacked, and even murdered. These reprisals and threats send a chilling message to the wider community, curtail the opportunities for participation and engagement, and end up jeopardising the success of the project itself, and this justifies why Uganda’s oil projects are struggling to get funders and insurers.