About Uganda Airlines’ rising profile among peers

Every time I look out of an airport lounge, the tails of the aircraft parked on the apron and others manoeuvring to their positions for departure runway or parking slots, trigger my curiosity. Where are they coming from, what kind of people live there, and what opportunities could be there? For the frequent or even occasional traveller, the flag of a national airline often arouses a desire to discover and interact with a new culture.

This places flag carriers high up among the ranks of destination ambassadors. Alongside hotels, they play a critical role in driving the meetings, incentives, conventions and events (MICE) segment of the tourism industry. Before the Covid-19 pandemic turned the global economy topsy-turvy in March 2020, Uganda was a fast-rising MICE destination. In 2020, it was the sixth most preferred MICE destination in Africa, two places up from 2017.

Expected to attract more than 500 foreign delegates, the 55th African Airlines Association Annual General Assembly that Uganda Airlines will be hosting at Speke Resort Munyonyo this November is one of the biggest meetings destined for the country this year. Even with the most conservative estimates, that event, will have a significant multiplier effect on the economy.

At the national level, hosting a major international event like the AFRAA-AGM, will stimulate the local economy as delegates, exhibitors, and participants from various African and international airlines and aviation-related industries consume local goods and services. That influx of visitors will boost tourism, hospitality, transportation, and associated industries, leading to increased spending and revenue generation for local businesses.

At the airline level, the meeting will enhance Uganda Airlines’ brand visibility and exposure. This is all the more important for a young carrier that is still seeking growth opportunities and market penetration. The event brings together aviation professionals, stakeholders, and media from across Africa and beyond. Some of these delegates will travel to Uganda with the national carrier, giving a first-hand experience of our onboard product, services, and capabilities to a diverse audience, generating positive publicity and raising awareness about the airline. We shall also be able to network with industry leaders, airline executives, and potential partners.

The AGM is also a platform for establishing potential business connections, exploring collaborations, and pursuing of new opportunities. Some of the expected outcomes from such engagements are strategic partnerships like code-sharing agreements, interline partnerships, and cooperative arrangements with other airlines. We also aim to use the event to position ourselves as a leading player in the African aviation market. We hope that through the conference, we can demonstrate our operational superiority and service standards to drive increased market presence and business growth for the airline. With a personal experience of what we have to offer, attendees will leave with more confidence and trust to use the airline for their future travel.

Through the visibility that the meeting will generate for Destination Uganda, we hope over the mid-to-long-term, to see a positive impact on financial performance through increased air travel demand and passenger traffic.

During the meeting, we aim to actively participate in policy discussions and deliberations to advocate for policies that benefit our operations and the broader aviation sector in Uganda and Africa. We hope to raise pertinent issues, offer insights, and contribute to the development of regional policies that promote sustainable growth, safety, and harmonised regulatory oversight.

Finally, Uganda’s aviation sector is not just about Uganda Airlines. There are many areas in which the private sector can contribute to the development and improvement of our aviation infrastructure and ecosystem.

During our tenure as AFRAA chair, we have been encouraging other stakeholders to consider partnerships, investments, and collaborations within the country. The expected yield from these engagements is increased private sector participation in infrastructure development, job creation, and overall economic growth for Uganda.

Ms Shakila Rahim Lamar is the Head of Communications and Public Relations at Uganda Airlines