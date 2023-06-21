About Uganda’s unwavering support for refugees

"We have a legal and moral obligation to protect people fleeing bombs, bullets, and tyrants, and through history, those people have enriched our society”-Juliet Stevensoon. Having worked in the humanitarian sector for the last 32 years in Africa, Canada, and USA, Uganda always mesmerizes me with its beauty, caring, and loving people. More importantly, in a world that often turns its back on those in need, it stands as an example of compassion and inclusion. As one of the largest refugee-hosting nations, this country continues to open its borders to over 1.4 million refugees, with more than 800,000 of them being children. I am not so sure whether Uganda receives the global appreciation that it highly deserves.

READ: Most east African refugees are hosted close to borders – it’s a deliberate war strategy

The Uganda hospitality is also extended by organizations like African Initiatives for Relief and Development (AIRD),

These services are life-changing and give hope for refugees, like Jovanis, an unaccompanied minor who found herself in Nakivale settlement camp at the tender age of 11. Separated from her parents in DRC during the chaotic rush to safety, she would be filled with despair at the thought of the future. Now, at 22 years old, Jovanis’s resilience shines brightly. She has not only completed her studies but also achieved an impressive score of 14 out of 20 in her S.6 examinations.

As a united community, it is our collective responsibility to be catalysts for change and create sustainable solutions for refugees, ensuring their inclusion in society. We can all contribute more, offering refugees increased hope and opportunities during their time away from home. Each individual holds the power to make a difference when faced with a refugee within their proximity. By displaying hospitality, providing employment opportunities, and enrolling them in schools, we extend a lifeline of hope, integrating them into the fabric of our lives.

World Refugee Day serves as a powerful reminder that compassion knows no boundaries. Let us embrace the theme of “Hope away from Home. A world where refugees are always included” and work tirelessly to build a world where refugees are not only welcomed but also given the chance to rebuild their lives. Together, we can be the bearers of hope, lighting the way for those who seek refugee and a brighter tomorrow.

Mr Fikru Abebe Abebe, CEO African Initiatives for Relief & Development