Aggrey Awori and the fading calibre

There is no corona (Covid-19) here,” he says, beaming with smiles as usual, then laughter. He sort of wants to shake both my hands and that of my companion but, of course, I was busy forcing apologies for ‘branching-without-notice’ and, at the same time combining the niceties, homage and etiquette together. We observed the SOPs, kept reasonable distances and washed hands.

That was Christmas Eve last year. As we approached Kibimba Bridge, we made a quick and immediate decision as we discussed Aggrey and Thelma Awori, their home on the left. With my companion Miriam, a young, sharp rising-star in the development world, we turned back-on a chance – to check on the couple. Thelma and Aggrey were both her heroes, having crossed path with the former in the course of duty, a brilliant lady, an inspiration, she said.

Introduced, Aggrey was clear that we were spoilt-for-choice for where to sit, giving us three options. After a brief tour of options including his private office, we settled in an-extension. Then followed a series of lectures, stories and, of course, politics. We concentrated on the most current, including insecure Kampala and the pending elections.

His opinion, thoughts and even exchanges with others were never reserved. You immediately realise this is an elderly statesman with no limits when it comes to national, regional and global issues. Amid my friend’s giggles, he gives a brief experience of his stint as minister for ICT.

Then realities of being a political-citizen of a cross-border town with relatives and intense political dynamics. Now you know. Some, interesting bits outside these pages. He did not want us to leave but we had to, my friend trekking further north, beyond Nagongera in Tororo District. We would do this more often, we agreed. We both meant it but, God.

We spoke on phone over Christmas break but no meeting took place. Then January, as election ‘peace’ heated up and on my way to ‘voting wisely’, we took him the Christmas present that never arrived. Two hens, he was delighted. With my beautiful daughter, the stay was a little shorter but, promised to return, ‘Bakedi’.

So, when the news came of the demise of Aggrey Awori – as they do these days via social media – I sort of refused to read it. Then I did, then I checked with immediate sources. True it was. Sunken, I was. Sad.

Already eulogised and noted as the best legislator of his time, many young people woke up to realities of NRA/M dictatorship when Aggrey Awori stood as a presidential candidate in 2001. Dented by disadvantage of NRA propaganda against political parties, especially UPC, and the fact that NRA/M-monolithic-polity was at its peak, the best anyone could do was make the appearance and that, he did.

After all, politics of issues; I mean politics of competition of ideas had died in 1985; killed by NRA/M and DP using the Okellos. That was the last time (1980-1985) this country saw a Parliament composed of legislators who were driven by depth of ‘apparent’ views, backed by respective political values. Awori was then Uganda’s ambassodor to the US.

At his burial, which I attended via a link – thanks to Aunt Thelma – Ms Cecilia Ogwal expressed all the glows and glories of this great guy including his ‘tactician-self’. I linked these to his stories, especially of last December and, briefly as colleagues at Uganda House.

Whatever the case, the smart, very-present Aggrey Awori of 10-years-ago was now slightly struggling for energy, even as he told me of how his bid to represent the elderly in Parliament was reviewed around ‘phone calls’.

I concluded that the season of these greats is fast fading and, the youth of this country had better wake up – even faster – or else they miss out even the slightest-of-references for tomorrow.

Rest Aggrey Awori; you were more than a sentence in our history. The rest will decide.

The writer is a pan-Afrikanist and former columnist with New African Magazine

