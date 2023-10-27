AI regulation: A much needed elixir

The plot of the Action/Thriller genre movie Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is that Hunt and his IMF team face off against “the Entity”, a powerful rogue AI, and fight to prevent it from falling into the wrong hands.

Once the Entity reached self-awareness, its mission was to sabotage military systems and networks. The movie reference highlights the potential threat of unregulated AI and calls for regulatory standards to harness its benefits while minimising potential dangers.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the field of study in computer science that develops and studies intelligent machines. The term “artificial intelligence” was first used in 1956 at Dartmouth College, but research had been ongoing as early as World War II, with Alan Turing discussing machine learning in 1947.

Artificial intelligence has intelligently found its way into the majority of our lives’ day-to-day activities as both an aider and an abettor.

Indeed, AI is in everything we use today. Some of the use cases for AI include transportation, medicine and health, information, research and development, communication, entertainment, innovation, and agriculture.

AI systems offer numerous benefits but bring immense risks like authoritative errors, political manipulation, misinformation, academic plagiarism, job market disruption, existential risk, IP infringement, exploitation, national security, privacy, democracy, health, communication, business, and social interaction challenges, with some comparing AI to pandemics and nuclear war.

Indeed, it has been intimated in many fora and by many tech leaders that “AI needs a referee”, so much so that my Master of Laws Professor centred the course assignment around its regulation.

Recourse may primarily be had to principles such as safety, security, and robustness which require that AI systems function securely throughout their life cycle, with managed risk, and incorporating resilience and transparency to enhance public trust.

AI development should equally adhere to fairness principles, including human rights, data protection, and competition law. Clear governance procedures and ethical conduct standards are essential for AI technology provision and application.

To that end, the Ministry of ICT & National Governance proposed the Digital Transformation Roadmap for 2023/2024-2027/2028, focusing on social value as well as the impact of AI and data-driven technologies.

This strategy requires deliberate partnerships between the Ministries of ICT & National Guidance and Education and Sports to deliver sustainable training programs.

Further studies on AI predictability and control are needed. This would provide requisite AI expertise and rule-making authority but this is not sufficient on its own.

Implementing thorough testing and auditing systems for AI models, prioritising safety evaluations, and addressing issues like prejudice, disinformation, privacy, child safety, national security threats, and copyright infringement, could ensure security.

Regulation should mandate AI firms to handle inappropriate conduct, adhere to cybersecurity standards, and implement best practices.

Effective regulation in AI should also focus on fair algorithms, uniform labelling, improved online identity authentication, licensing providers, and registering regulated objects, while also limiting harmful computer-controlled devices and algorithms.

We also need to ensure that national governance of AI technologies encourages investment, protects the public, and safeguards our fundamental values while working with global partners to promote the responsible development of AI internationally.

AI’s impact requires appropriate, reasonable decisions, involving collaboration with regulators, and adherence to relevant legal frameworks, including data protection, human rights, equality, and competition laws. The development of AI is expected to continue, and regulation of this technology becomes an imperative elixir to the horrors of leaving it unchecked.

However, it should be guided by a pro-innovation spirit, as AI offers immense benefits.