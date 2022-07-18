Algeria’s 60 years of peace, economic stability

On July 5, Algeria marked the 60th anniversary of independence regained at a price of a protracted struggle and enormous sacrifices lasting 132 years.

In December 2019, after the election of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Algeria entered a new era of profound political and socio-economic transformation to be at par with its glorious history.

The Algerian Revolution (1954–1962) was fought by freedom fighters under the banner of the National Liberation Front.

The Algerian people have always considered that their own freedom cannot be fully affirmed without the full liberation of the African continent.

Since its independence, Algeria has been mobilised to provide effective support to all liberation movements throughout the world and particularly in Africa.

Like Algeria, Uganda is also advocating for the principle of intangibility of boundaries inherited at the time of independence as enshrined in the constitutive Act of the African Union and for the decolonisation of Western Sahara, the last colony in Africa.

This event is also a moment to reaffirm the friendly and historical relations dating back to the early days of independence and which have been strengthened since the assumption of power by the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and its leader, President Museveni, in January 1986.

The two countries share the same values and tenets of non-alignment, peaceful settlement of African conflicts by Africans without foreign interference, support for just causes and decolonisation, Pan-Africanism and the establishment of a new international economic order based on equity and equality in sovereignty, as well as mutual and integrated interests and cooperation among all countries.

Algeria is coordinating with Uganda to strengthen the role of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to overcome the current tension in international relations and to promote international peace and security, knowing that Uganda is hosting the upcoming NAM summit next year. Algeria positions itself as a median power, producer and exporter of peace, stability and security.

It is working with African partners to revive the traditional relations of solidarity which have suffered, in recent years, from the internal concerns of States and the Covid-19 pandemic.

President Tebboune, just like President Museveni, gives strategic importance to the strengthening of the African Union, politically and economically, so as to protect it from malicious attempts targeting its unity and its pivotal role in the world and to promote friendly ties among the African countries.

Algeria is stepping up its efforts to support continental organisations, and develop intra-African infrastructure projects such as the Trans-Saharan Road, the Algeria-Nigeria Gas Pipeline and the Fiber optic backbone project. It is also working to mobilise and provide support for solidarity and development in Africa, within the framework of the newly created “Algerian Agency for International Cooperation”.

Algeria cooperates with Uganda in many areas notably training, security and energy. Algeria aims to bolster trade and investment opportunities with Uganda in accordance with the joint will of our respective Heads of State both of whom pay great attention to the development and integration of the African continent in the framework of the 2063 Agenda and the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Algeria is also endowed with beautiful landscapes, constituting more than 1,200 km of coastline and 1.6 million Km2 of fascinating Sahara Desert sceneries. So welcome to Algeria either for sightseeing or investing.