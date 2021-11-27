Prime

Are African states facing total disintegration?

Author, Moses Khisa. PHOTO/FILE

By  Moses Khisa

What you need to know:

  • ...it is up to Africa’s political and state elites to marshal the wisdom for negotiating durable settlements that buttress stable governing systems.

General David Sejusa believes Africa is in turmoil. The African Union is helpless, at best, and useless at worst. 
Gen Sejusa has a first-rate grasp of matters of statecraft and how to govern society, so he is always worth listening to. But where is the evidence for his sheer pessimism and dire assessment? Depending on how one positions the analytical lens, the evidence is all over.
Ethiopia is trapped in civil war. The two Sudans have two sets of crises both converging of severe state stress and social disharmony. Mozambique has been in trouble, Nigeria is in tumult and seems to get worse by the year. 

