Prime

At what point does the fighting stop so that the enjoyments can start

Author, Benjamin Rukwengye. PHOTO/FILE. 

By  Benjamin Rukwengye

What you need to know:

  • Forget his public declaration – the first by a public figure – that he was living with HIV. It is what he did thereafter, in the next couple of months as he raced against time, that tells you about the man.

It is December, the month of the legendary Philly Bongole Lutaaya – if you are Ugandan. First, because his composition, “Alive and Frightened” is the Anti-Aids crusaders rallying cry – and will be played in every corner in the first week; but also, because his Christmas music will play till January brokenness hits home.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.