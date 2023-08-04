Beauty’s hidden price: The perils of artificial glamour for women

In a world where appearance is often equated with success, in a world where social media feeds are filled with flawless faces and perfectly sculpted bodies, the pressure to conform to society’s definition of beauty has never been more relentless.

Young women, driven by the desire to fit in and be deemed attractive, are increasingly resorting to artificial means to achieve their perceived ideals of beauty, particularly when it comes to bleaching their skin and enhancing their glutes.

However, behind the curvy appearances, filtered photos, and carefully curated feeds lies a disturbing reality: a wave of detrimental health consequences that are silently wreaking havoc on the lives of these young women.

Recent reports in Uganda have shed light on the alarming presence of illegal and unapproved skin-bleaching agents. Reports also highlighted the widespread availability and use of these products containing toxic and potentially harmful ingredients that pose significant risks to public health.

From an early age, young women are bombarded with an overwhelming array of these beauty products, all promising transformative results. Yet, lurking beneath the glossy advertisements and captivating packaging lies a hidden danger: harmful chemicals and toxic ingredients.

Studies have shown that many of these substances, including hydroquinone, parabens, phthalates, mercury compounds, and formaldehyde-releasing agents, are linked to a myriad of health issues ranging from hormonal disruptions to allergies and even cancer.

The pursuit of beauty should not come at the expense of one’s well-being, but unfortunately, countless young women remain unaware of the risks they expose themselves to daily.

The allure of surgical enhancements, such as lip fillers, breast augmentations, and nose jobs, can be tempting, promising a quick fix to perceived imperfections. However, the bitter truth is that these procedures often come with severe health risks and potential long-term complications.

A published article in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery – Global Open journal by Jeyaratnam & Joethy, (2021) showed that these complications can range from infections and scarring to nerve damage and even psychological distress. The price paid for artificial beauty is far steeper than meets the eye.

Glute augmentation has in recent years become very common among women in Uganda as an artificial shortcut in the pursuit of the ‘perfect’ behind by many young women.

Whether it’s implants, injections, or fat transfers, these procedures promise immediate results, transforming flat or small glutes into eye-catching curves. However, beneath the allure, studies have indicated that there lies a darker risk and potential health consequences that come with these artificial enhancements, ranging from wound dehiscence to skin and fat necrosis to embolism or even cancer.

The obsession with artificial beauty not only take a toll on physical health but also severely impacts the mental and emotional well-being of young women. The constant pressure to measure up to an unattainable standard of beauty can lead to low self-esteem, body dysmorphia, and a distorted perception of one’s self-worth. Social media platforms, where lives are filtered and edited to perfection, amplify these insecurities and contribute to a toxic cycle of comparison and self-doubt.

Rather than succumbing to societal pressures and resorting to artificial means, as young adults, we should prioritise genuine self-acceptance, and embrace natural ways of improving our appearance, such as regular exercise, adopting a healthy diet, and making positive lifestyle changes. This not only contributes to physical well-being but also promotes mental and emotional balance.

Dr Alvin Sabiiti is a researcher at Aldex Partners