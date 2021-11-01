Climate change: The fight before us

By Guest Writer More by this Author

The current changes in Uganda’s climate are attributed to the continuous release of gases such as carbon dioxide that raise the earth’s atmospheric temperatures. The change in climate has altered the frequency and amounts of rainfall which has led to increased occurrence of droughts, rising and falling water levels, storms, landslides and floating islands.

The rate at which the climate is changing has been hastened by the continuous cutting down of trees which absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, thus putting the entire eco-system in disarray. Unfortunately, the changes in our climate and dangers therefrom will continue if nothing is done.

Why fight against climate change?

Agriculture: Ugandans survive on rain-fed agriculture, an activity that depends mostly on natural weather in short term and climate in the long term.

As the earth continuously becomes hotter, cropping seasons are being altered – dictated by changes in the rainfall patterns. The changes in climate patterns have facilitated some pests and accelerated diseases causing crop damage hence increasing food insecurity, threatening agribusiness reliant livelihoods.

As a matter of fact, most of these side effects are already being experienced by local farmers who rely on seasonal rain-sun rotations to source both food and income for their families.

Wildlife. With all the advancement, we may be able to cope with the effects of climate change but the animals, birds, plants, and fish in polluted waters would not ably survive.

In fact, a study by scientists from University of Arizona warns that by 2070 about one third of all species may be lost due to the effects of climate change. According to a United Nations report, a “mass extinction event” is already underway leading to the loss of these organisms.

Can planting trees reverse climate change?

It is important to remind ourselves that climate change may not only be combated through planting trees. Although trees indeed help in absorbing carbon.

It is in our best interest to find not only ways of sucking carbon dioxide from the atmosphere but also minimising its output through carrying out mass sensitisation of the public about climate change and its causes. The mass sensitisation will prompt all individuals, households and communities to act together in managing global warming.

Planting trees helps suck carbon from the atmosphere. For those wondering how planting trees helps suck carbon from the atmosphere, plant cells are made of carbon, during the process of photosynthesis, plants pick carbon from the carbon dioxide gas.

The carbon is trapped-in and processed to make the bark, stem, roots and every part of the tree. So, the bigger the tree, the more carbon trapped in, the more the trees, the more carbon to be trapped.

Through a process called carbon sequestration, the picked carbon is stored in plant cells, which after decaying (decomposition) is then deposited in the soil, geologic formations, and waterbodies such rivers, lakes and oceans.

Therefore, as individuals, households, institutions and governments, we have to make a choice as development partners to decelerate climate change by working collectively in reduce emissions and sequester the carbon that is in the atmosphere.

Let’s maintain the earth habitable for the present and future generations. Let us heal the earth by conserving the existing forests, replanting the cut down forests, and plant trees around our roads, homes, schools and workplaces.

Let us hold government and our selves accountable for implementing interventions to restore favourable weather and climate as our future depends on it.

Mr Praise Mugisha is a recent BBA Honours graduate from Kyambogo University.

