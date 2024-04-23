Create work protections for the creative industry

As the world commemorates International Creator Day and honours the Global Impact of Creativity, it is essential to reflect on the evolving landscape of work, particularly in the digital economy and its intersection with data, labour, and fair work principles.

In an era where technology shapes our daily lives, it’s crucial to ensure fair and equitable treatment for all workers, especially those in the platform economy.

The structure of work is undergoing a significant transformation, coupled with the dream of self-employment and gig work, which is the revolution of automation and dignification.

While the gig economy offers flexibility, it also raises critical issues on social sustainability such as retirement plans, healthcare, and social security, and addressing these concerns is essential to ensure a sustainable and inclusive future of work.

The nature of work is continually evolving at an accelerated pace due to technological advancements and changes in the work environment over the years. With the emergence of Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, and dynamic work structures, it is imperative for us to not only prepare but to embrace these changes to accommodate and structure for the future.

In a world fuelled by innovation and imagination, International Creator Day avails us a chance to appreciate the artists, writers, musicians, and digital content creators who shape our cultural landscape.

To acknowledge the ingenuity and contributions of creators worldwide who continue to highlight the profound impact of their work on society, economy, and human connection.

Creators are the architects of our dreams, weaving narratives that captivate our minds, stir our emotions, and challenge our perceptions.

From the strokes of a paintbrush to the melodies of a song, their creations inspire us to see the world through new eyes, sparking conversations, and fostering understanding across diverse communities.

But equally important is also our call to advocate for their work rights and societal protection or lack thereof for the creatives. Our legislation with Africa has not been tailored around the gig economy and the realities of the future of work. Legislation for the traditional way of work does not answer the realities and needs of the future of work.

Labour law reform must be expedited to incorporate the realities of the new ways of work and the changing dynamics in the Future of Work, we must provide protections for fair work so that creatives are protected in their workplaces.

In addition, creatives alongside policy advocates must lobby and advocate for policy change and review so that key considerations are put in place for the digital spaces that they occupy, so that protection provisions are added to the regulations that govern the digital workplace.

The creation of a Fairwork and Digital Work Ombudsman represents a crucial step towards ensuring that the benefits of digitalization are shared equitably and that no worker is left behind in the transition to the future of work.

This provides a framework for promoting fairness, transparency, and accountability in the digital economy, ultimately contributing to a more just and inclusive society.

This day serves as a reminder of the collective impact of creativity on our shared humanity. And critical for us to also how creatives can unionise around the critical challenges that they face while curating, creating and producing different forms of work that we consume daily. Unions provide a chance for them to have representation at the table as they negotiate around the sector matters.