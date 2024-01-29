Empowering women in the digital era

In today’s digital age, where narratives wield unparalleled influence in shaping reputations and societal perspectives, the underrepresentation of women in politics remains a reality. The UN Women’s research on “Women’s leadership and political participation” reveals that less than a quarter of African national parliamentarians are women.

Pollicy’s Amplified Abuse research also emphasises that one in three women face online violence. Women are more likely to experience trolling, sexual violence, and body shaming, with 18 percent of the accounts belonging to women experiencing sexual violence compared to 8 percent of those belonging to men.

This highlights the urgent need for change. Digital platforms, mainly through the transformative tool of digital storytelling, are crucial to empowering women in their pursuit of civic leadership.

By raising awareness about the prevalence and impact of online violence, a united front can be created against these threats through integrated campaigns that promote digital literacy into storytelling initiatives that equip women leaders with the skills and knowledge to navigate the digital realm safely.

Digital storytelling is pivotal in bridging the gender gap in local authorities and fostering more inclusive political landscapes. By spotlighting the experiences of women leaders through compelling narratives, biases are challenged, systemic barriers are broken down, and inspiration is kindled for increased participation in political processes. These stories resonate, contributing to a broader, more balanced representation of women in authorities and parliaments.

Complemented by comprehensive digital skills training, digital storytelling empowers women leaders in local government to authentically share their experiences. A recent example is Pollicy’s “Dear Tech Diary” series under the VOTE: Women’s initiative.

Women leaders in the local government utilised digital storytelling to illuminate their journeys, amplifying their voices, shattering stereotypes, and fostering a sense of community.

Beyond skill-building, digital storytelling contributes to the creation of supportive online communities. These communities offer a space where women can share their stories, connect with peers, and find solidarity, countering the effects of online harassment.

Advocacy efforts integral to digital storytelling highlights challenges women leaders face online and offline, contributing to discussions on expanding internet access for all that centre safe internet practices and behaviour. Women can reach a broader audience through digital channels, fostering understanding and empathy.

Digital storytelling initiatives can incorporate training sessions to enhance the digital literacy of women participants, empowering them to engage actively in the digital realm.

Civil tech organisations, like Pollicy, play a pivotal role by organising write shops that foster collaborative efforts between women leaders and journalists and using alternate media. This collaborative approach transcends storytelling; it becomes a rallying point for women leaders to create history, voice their experiences authentically and shape their narratives. The digital realm becomes a space for empowerment through storytelling, providing a public stage for advocacy.

It is time to act and contribute to shaping a brighter, more inclusive future for women in civic leadership through the transformative art of digital storytelling.

The stories we share today will pave the way for a more equitable tomorrow, where every woman’s voice is heard, valued, and propels positive change.