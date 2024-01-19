Deal with artificial causes of child mortality

In Uganda, a staggering reality unfolds year after year, with newborns encountering untimely deaths and numerous more born still or failing to reach their full potential due to preventable illnesses and avoidable circumstances.

Recently, a tragedy struck Tororo District Referral Hospital where it was reported that two newborns suffocated due to the absence of a health worker.

This is a wake-up call to the government and all responsible authorities on the critical importance of implementing and reinforcing policies aimed at improving maternal and newborn care. The arrest of nurse Justine Logose on allegations of abuse of office and negligence is another step in holding health workers and other civil servants accountable for their actions while delivering services to the public.

Unfortunately, Tororo is not an isolated case. Similar instances of substandard healthcare services have been reported across our country, highlighting a systemic issue that demands immediate attention.

On January 11, a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Fort Portal city for stealing a newborn baby under the guise of a concerned citizen. This incident happened because of the negligence of the caretaker and the substandard healthcare facilities.

This situation emphasizes the vital importance of a comprehensive approach to bridge the gaps in both fostering healthy home behaviour and ensuring access to quality healthcare.

In Karamoja where remoteness magnifies the healthcare crisis, mothers, often unable to access healthcare facilities, deliver at home without skilled assistance. This not only increases the risk of complications but also limits the chances of timely interventions that can make a difference between life and death.

According to the Uganda Demographic and Health Survey (UDHS) 2022, neonatal mortality rate for Uganda was 22 deaths per 1,000 live births. The Neonatal mortality rate of Uganda fell gradually from 33 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2001 to 22 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022 (UDHS 2022).

In the bustling streets of Kampala, one might assume better access to healthcare. However, overcrowded facilities, unbothered health workers on duty, impolite and disrespectful health workers paint a different picture. Take, for instance, the recent incident where a doctor at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital slapped the mother of a critically ill 2-week-old baby instructing her to buy protective gear to handle the patient.

The solution to Uganda’s newborn health crisis demands a multi-sectoral approach and district-level implementation of interventions across the continuity of care. Every effort made to enhance the health of newborns is an investment in Uganda’s future.

To meet the ambitious targets set by Millennium Development Goal 4 for child survival, Uganda must prioritise the effective tracking of newborn health and ensure the implementation of evidence-based interventions. It is estimated that up to two-thirds of these deaths could be prevented through improved health services, reaching women and newborns with essential interventions, including robust support for healthy home and community behaviour.

Uganda’s leaders, policymakers, and healthcare providers must come together urgently to address the issues contributing to newborn mortality. This includes prioritizing adequate staffing levels, implementing rigorous oversight measures, and fostering a culture of responsibility within healthcare institutions.

The responsibility isn’t only to the health facilities and their staff. Mothers, their families and their caretakers, should mind their newborns. It is a dog-eat-dog world and many will do anything to get what they want. The safety of your children is your responsibility before it is one for the health facilities you are in. The heartbreaking loss of these newborns should not only evoke sorrow but should serve as a catalyst for change. It is an urgent call to action, prompting a collective commitment to building a healthcare system that genuinely safeguards the well-being of mothers and their infants.

In this time, where the pain of loss is acute, let us channel our grief into concrete steps forward. It is time for Uganda to not just aspire for change but to enact it, ensuring that no newborn faces a tragic and preventable end. The path ahead is challenging, but it is one that, when navigated with determination and shared responsibility, can pave the way for a future where every child could thrive.