Dear Museveni, just fire ministers in the OPM mabaati scandal

The Office of the Prime Minister is embroiled in what is now referred to as the Mabaati Scandal. Office of the Prime Minister procured iron sheets (mabaati) as part of a broader relief and social intervention in Karamoja and others affirmative action regions of Uganda like Rwenzori Luweero, Bunyoro and Teso.

The iron sheets (and other items) were supposed to be distributed to vulnerable communities in the regions enjoying policy affirmative action. But the said mabaati ended up being shared by some Cabinet ministers.

As would be expected, this has attracted a coterie of accountability and oversight institutions like the State House Anti Corruption Unit, the Inspectorate of Government and the Parliament of Uganda. A source close to someone who sits in Cabinet has told me that Mr Museveni recently called Cabinet ministers involved in the Mabaati Scandal the Mabaati ministers (in a recent Cabinet sittings). We can only think that this is clear gesture of disapproval.

Last Sunday, I met an old friend (now a high flying diplomat) at Kabira Country Club. We talked about the scandals in government. I told him he should not empty his anger account on the distribution of the iron sheets before he examines the procurement process. The bigger scandal could be in the procurement process. Not long, another add-on scandal involving the distribution of goats for the people of Karamoja stepped out of the woods.

We are actually living in scandal land. But for me, the most interesting thing from this was the way the Cabinet ministers tried to wriggle themselves out of this brazen stealing of people’s social livelihood.

Daily Monitor reported thus: The State Minister for Planning, Mr Amos Lugoloobi, has in a surprise move removed the iron sheets he had received from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) and used to roof a shed for animals on his farm, calling them “evil”.

The Ntenjeru North MP had reportedly received up to 600 iron sheets said to be part of relief material that the government procured through the OPM for vulnerable populations in Karamoja, Teso, northern Uganda, Luweero Triangle, Bunyoro sub-regions.

Minister Lugoloobi admitted that he had used some of the G28 corrugated pre-painted iron sheets he received to roof a shed for his goats on his farm located in Misanga Village, Bbaale Sub-county in Kayunga District.

“I have realised that these iron sheets are evil and I no longer need them. Let me remove it so that I buy other iron sheets and re-roof my shed so that no one can lay claim that I owe them anything on my property,” he said after ordering workers to pluck off the sheets.” Duh!

Now, there was a rumour that Mr Museveni had really wanted to cut in the cost of administration. In the minimum, he was not supposed to tolerate corruption among his Cabinet ministers. So, this scandal offers Mr Museveni an opportunity to fire the ministers involved in the mabaati scandal. And dear ministers (involved in the scandal), beware of the recommendations of the oversight institutions probing the scandal. I have been informed that Mr Museveni is likely to implement the recommendations contained in the findings of the probe. In addition to the NSSF thing, the least Mr Museveni can do is a Cabinet reshuffle.

Otherwise all eyes are on Mr Museveni. It is all about him: to redeem himself (the secured future) or not to.

For the gods, there must be a manifested demonstration of intention to fight corruption. Mr Museveni, it’s your call.