Does Museveni still have a role in the change Ugandans want?

In spite of all else, almost all Ugandans want change. I think even Mr Museveni too wants change. My fear is that 40 years of monotony can tempt some to call for ‘any change’.

And talking of ‘any change...’, we have (and been reminded of) different regime changes in the last decade. We have regime changes that were brought in by the so-called Arab Spring, Iraq war and more recently (and closer home) the change in Zimbabwe.

Most Ugandans talking about the above regime change scenarios seem to limit their views and reviews to the demise of the leaders in those countries; they deliberately forget what became of those countries after the demise of the leaders.

I am in the corner of those who seek change. I only differ with those calling for ‘whatever process...’ that leads to that change. I personally would not wish a Libya unto my beloved Uganda (even with my call and need for change).

I am very convinced that a revolution on the street would lead to unmitigated deaths; and I am not going to associate myself with this kind of process.

There are other Ugandans promoting the call for change as a generational dichotomy. The young people (between 18 and 45) look at the need for change as their generational call and will most likely not listen to any moderation from older people like me (between 55 and 80).

It is my very personal opinion that although we need change, such a change should accommodate all Ugandans (young and old). That is why I think Mr Museveni still has an important role to play in the transition or the change Ugandans want.

Mr Museveni has been (and still is) an important player in the change Ugandans want. If we choose ‘the street’, Museveni will claim the right to defend his regime against disturbers. And need I say, either way Mr Museveni’s responds to ‘the street’, it will lead to deaths. I have witnessed so many deaths that I don’t want to see more.

Whether ‘the street’ is eventually victorious, the cost will not be worth anything for Uganda. And whether Mr Museveni successfully defends his regime against ‘the street,’ the cost in human life, economy and property will not be worth anything for the country. Either way, whether young people choose the electoral or the street path, Mr Museveni will be a protagonist.

Ugandans seem to be stuck with only two options to bring change:

1) elections and 2) Plan B (Street protests leading to regime change). As one of the peace loving Ugandans, I offer a third option: national dialogue to manage the change Ugandans want before 2026. The 2026 presidential elections should be used as a national rally (consensus building) for the change Ugandans want.

Whoever the national dialogue process chooses to be president (whether it is Candidate John Katumba “Oyee” or Mr Museveni), the next president should govern under some kind of transition as a way of rallying ekolo (Lingala: nation).

As an incumbent, Mr Museveni is and remains at the centre of the change Ugandans want. If the national dialogue process chooses John Katumba “Oyee” and he wins, it will be Mr Museveni to hand over power to him. And if the so called Plan B is triggered into action, it will still be Mr Museveni on other side defending his regime against what Hadaffi called ‘goons under the influence of drugs.’