Easter, ‘Mabati-Gate’ scandal and one woman crucified for all the others

The problem with Easter is that people are in the mood for offering up bloody sacrifices. Some 2000 years ago, it was Caiaphas the High Priest – check John 18:14 – who declared that it was expedient that one man die for all the people; which is why Jesus was crucified on that Good Friday, on the cross on the hill of Calvary, outside Jerusalem.

We may never know who it was that advised so in Uganda this Easter, but it is clear that a big strategic decision was taken over the Karamoja ‘Mabaati-Gate’ scandal. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, just before Good Friday, Minister for Karamoja Affairs Goretti Kitutu was crucified for many others on a cross on Kololo Hill, Kampala, at the Anti-Corruption Court.

The main difference is that whereas in the case of Jesus He had assured his disciples that on the third day he would rise again – and yes He did – you cannot be certain whether poor Ms Kitutu will resurrect from her political crucifixion. Criminal court always has grievous consequences and even if you win, you walk out bruised, battered and bleeding, just about half the time.

Long before crucifixion, the Lord Jesus had an interesting encounter with 10 lepers who came to Him, begging for healing. Tactfully, He said nothing; just told them to go to the priests and present themselves, only for them to realise they were healed even before reaching the priests.

Interestingly, only one of the lepers was a gentleman: he made the journey back to Jesus to thank Him. Jesus asked, “Were not 10 lepers healed? So, where are the other nine?”

As Ugandans behold Kitutu on the cross, the question is: “were not 10 leaders in government – and Parliament – pinned for receiving the sticky iron sheets? So, where are the other nine?”

It is hard to recall a scandal since our independence in 1962 that had so many members of Cabinet in it, like the Mabati-Gate Scandal. In Europe, such a scandal would have caused the entire Cabinet to resign, including President or Prime Minister! But this is Africa and we don’t take small, stupid things like integrity and sanitary image seriously; we hang on to everything around and about our high offices, seemingly oblivious to the mess we’ve created and caring less about the consequences and what people think of us.

So anybody gazing at the cross on Kololo Hill as the Easter weekend kicked off saw a lone figure on a very big cross. That is how African governments work! They choose a fat, juicy sacrificial lamb to die for all the others. Then they humiliate you; they make an example of you. The State has no loyalty in most countries – no matter how important an officer may think they are, the truth is that they are just a pawn in the broader chess game, and they will be tossed out at the slightest opportunity, especially if doing so will serve the purpose of sanitising a government under pressure for wrongdoing. So, Ms Kitutu will be used by the powers that be to lay claim to being anti-corruption…as others similarly implicated munch on roast pork ribs and sip away at cold beers.

Question: why should police detain a minister over missing or misappropriated iron sheets? Just interview her, then grant her police bond and ask her to return the following day, if you still need her. The purpose of detention is usually to ensure that one doesn’t skip town or interfere with investigations.

Of course, once in a while, detention may be for your safety – lest people see you, especially if the charge sheet says you killed someone, walking about casually and they, in righteous anger, lynch you. But there is no such thing here: many thieves involved in much bigger scandals walk the streets freely and have kept their offices. We are used to that now. In fact, a few patriotic citizens who dared stage a demonstration against the theft of the iron sheets designated for the poorest community of Uganda – the Karimojong in Karamoja – were arrested and quickly thrown into prison. They will spend their Easter in jail, for daring to speak out against corruption.

Folks, it’s Easter: there’s Kitutu on the cross…and don’t you bet on any resurrection, third day or otherwise!