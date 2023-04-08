Treat all Karamoja iron sheets takers equally

Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu was on Thursday carted off to Luzira prison after a date at the Anti-Corruption Court, where she was charged with causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud.

Whereas the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been hailed for indicting her, issuing a statement about her pending appearance before court and finally moving to prosecute her, Ugandans should not, at least not yet, be duped into believing that something is finally being done to fight corruption in high offices.

Fed up with unbridled corruption in high places, sections of the public have been clamouring for the head of at least one “big fish”. The arraignment of Ms Kitutu has sparked off celebrations in some of those circles. The eternal optimists are now inclined to believe that the DPP and anti-corruption agencies have begun to bite the “big fish”.

A look at the list of some of those who partook of the iron sheets will, however, reveal that Ms Kitutu is still the small fry. The real big fish, are still at large.

Sections of the populace are grumbling about what appears to be selective prosecution and application of the law. Those voices can only be silenced if the DPP indicts the rest of those who partook of those iron sheets, beginning with those who occupy bigger Cabinet dockets.

We pride ourselves to be a Christian country. Christian teachings emphasise equality in the eyes of God. That is meant to guide how we relate with others or go about earthly journeys.

We also pride ourselves to be a country that abides, at least on paper, by the rule of law. The law too, emphasises equality. All citizens must enjoy equal treatment before the law and must be subject to the laws of Uganda. They should not be discriminated because of, among other things, their beliefs or status.

That, therefore, means that the police, anti-corruption agencies such as the Inspectorate of Government (IGG) and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit must apply a common standard for investigations regardless of the suspect’s station in life. The DPP too, must have a common standard when it comes to indictment and sanctioning charges.

With equality before God and the law come fairness and justice, upon which social stability is attained and harmonious societies built. We can as well kiss the dream of stable and harmonious Uganda goodbye if the rest of those who were fingered in the iron sheets’ scandal are not indicted and prosecuted.