Embrace the spirit of ‘Fika Salama’ this festive season

A few weeks ago, Internal Affairs Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala, directed the traffic police to reinstate ‘Operation Fika Salama’ and similar interventions to curtail road accidents and fatalities during this festive season.

Fika Salama is a Swahili phrase that loosely translates to Safe Travels in English. The operation was pioneered in 2016 by Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) with support from the Uganda Police Force and other stakeholders to institute spot checks on roads to curb drink-driving, among other things.

The festive season brings an overall sense of relief at having made it to the end of the year, and 2020 has been one characterised by socioeconomic disruption brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is usually a time of excessive alcohol consumption, and thus it is also the opportune moment to reflect on our drinking culture and to re-evaluate the way we drink.

We have seen the videos on social media. From “Full Full Condition” to “Like a rat on the highway.” While people enjoy their drink, it is unfortunate that sometimes they go overboard with disastrous consequences.

Alcohol can be part of celebratory moments, especially during the festive season. A drink can foster a good time or help make a sombre moment feel warmer. However, we should always be mindful of the negative effects that irresponsible alcohol consumption can bring.

That is why the police and some alcohol brewer companies strive to ensure that there is responsible consumption of alcohol.

Indeed, Fika Salama is more than just a government intervention. It is a spirit that calls on every Ugandan to practise good judgment when consuming alcohol.

In this spirit, there has been attempts over the last few years to educate the public on the risks of alcohol-related harm and to influence positive behavioural changes in regard to alcohol consumption.

Under this spirit, and across multiple communication platforms, people are discouraged to sell alcohol to minors by, for example, joining forces with over 600 bar attendants and alcohol retailers to impart the knowledge and skills necessary to engage with underage customers.

The health of consumers of alcohol has been given priority and positive drinking information necessary to enable them make informed decisions about drinking.

For instance, it helps one to know their body’s tolerance or reaction to alcohol. Know your limit and stick to it.

It is also recommended that you should have a meal before consuming any alcohol. The food helps in , which slows down the absorption of alcohol by the body, and to space alcoholic drinks with water to avoid dehydration.

Besides, police continue to advise the public against the dangers of drink driving. For instance, in case of over consumption of alcohol, it is important that the affected person finds a driver or alternative means of transport to their home.

Inducing changes in behaviour is no easy task, but if we all observe the spirit of common humanity and oneness, more and more people can be influenced to practice positive drinking, one consumer at a time.

This is the spirit of Fika Salama that should we should aspire to achieve. Moreover, it should not be the sole responsibility of the police, but also a collective effort of all those who choose to drink. It is a spirit that urges Ugandans to think for themselves first, then beyond and for the good of their family, our friends and our colleagues.

The Nigerian poet and novelist, Ben Okri, said, “You can’t remake the world without remaking yourself. Each new era begins from within. It is an inward event, with unsuspected possibilities for new liberation”.

The power of control has been put back into the hands of alcohol consumers.

Fika Salama.

Mr Mbugua is the managing director of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL).