Epilepsy day: A note to parents, teachers

Dr Richard Idro

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

  • Children with epilepsy may experience concurrent difficulties in other functional areas including in attention, learning, movement and behaviour.

Every second Monday of February is International Day of Epilepsy. This day is to promote awareness and join hands to highlight the problems faced by people with epilepsy, their families and for their carers to better support them. This year, the day falls on Valentine’s Day and so, we have an opportunity to show love to children with epilepsy.

