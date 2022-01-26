Expectant,  parenting teens deserve a voice

Doris Kakuru

By  Guest Writer



  • Catrina (not real name, aged 14) shared her narrative with one of the authors of this article. She narrates that last year in October 2021, she went to collect Shs500 from one of the family business debtors who defiled her. Out of fear of what her family and community would say, she kept this horror to herself. She experienced emotional trauma and struggled to independently nurse the wounds she sustained during the ordeal. She only got to know that she had conceived after three months.

As cases of teenage pregnancy rise in Uganda, are we carefully listening to the voice of young people? The media has actively engaged on issues of adolescent/young motherhood more keenly in the recent past, and this topic remains hotly debated and contested. We pose some pertinent questions notably,

