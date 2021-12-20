Prime

Financial lessons for 20-year-olds 

Vivian Agaba

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

“You do not have to keep up with the Joneses, live within your means."

Studies show that saving and investing early in life, especially for 20-year-olds, also known as vicenarians, has an added advantage, because their money has more time to grow and their future is more secure. 
Unfortunately, I missed out on such information in my 20’s. Money was slipping through my hands without a trace.
This was because of financial ignorance accompanied with excuses such as  ‘I was not earning enough to live on and save’, ‘I was still young and had ample time to work and save’ and buying the latest pairs of high heels and  handbags among others. 

